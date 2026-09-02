Wetherholt was given a cortisone injection Tuesday to combat tendinitis in his right wrist, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wetherholt will rest for 72 hours to wait for the shot to take effect, and after that he will aim to re-incorporate baseball activities. The rookie infielder is with the Cardinals on their road trip and is eligible for activation from the 10-day injured list on the final day of that trip Sept. 9. Wetherholt could be activated on that date, but it will depend on how his wrist responds.