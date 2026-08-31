Wetherholt will have his injured right wrist examined by a specialist in Arizona early this week, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wetherholt has dealt with discomfort in his wrist for the past month, and he was finally placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday after the pain had become "pretty, pretty bad" in recent days, per the infielder. He's been diagnosed with tendinitis, and a plan for treatment will be mapped out during his early-week exam. The Cardinals expect Wetherholt to return sometime in September, but more clarity regarding a timetable could be available later this week.