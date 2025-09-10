Wetherholt has not played at Triple-A Memphis since Sept. 3 due to an undisclosed injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Jones hears that it's "bumps and bruises" Wetherholt is dealing with and that the top prospect is expected back in Memphis' lineup early next week. Wetherholt is slashing .309/.423/.519 with 16 home runs, 21 stolen bases and a 67:66 K:BB over 100 games this season between Double-A Springfield and Memphis.