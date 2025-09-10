Wetherholt will return to the lineup at Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday after missing five games with general soreness, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Woo writes that Wetherholt has been dealing with a "non-baseball ailment" but will be back in action at designated hitter Wednesday before returning to the field later this week. Wetherholt is slashing .309/.423/.519 with 16 home runs, 21 stolen bases and a 67:66 K:BB over 100 games this season between Double-A Springfield and Memphis. The top prospect is not expected to be promoted to the majors this month.