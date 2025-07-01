Wetherholt has been selected to represent the Cardinals in the All-Star Futures Game, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wetherholt has been excellent at Double-A Springfield in his first full pro season, slashing .305/.430/.453 with five home runs, 13 stolen bases and a 35:41 K:BB. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Wetherholt dealt with hamstring issues in college at West Virginia, but he has stayed healthy in pro ball. The 22-year-old could be considered for a promotion to Triple-A Memphis soon.