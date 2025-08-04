Making his first professional start at third base, Wetherholt went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBI in Sunday's game with Triple-A Memphis.

Wetherholt has been fantastic since his promotion to Memphis in early July, slashing .344/.425/.754 with six home runs, two stolen bases and an 8:9 K:BB over 73 plate appearances covering 16 games. The top prospect is sporting a .310/.425/.528 batting line with 13 long balls and 16 steals this season between Double-A Springfield and Memphis. The timing of Wetherholt's first pro start at the hot corner is interesting, given that Nolan Arenado (shoulder) landed on the 10-day injured list this past Friday and it's unclear when he might return. Wetherholt is pushing for a major-league debut during his first full pro season.