Hudson was added to the active roster by the Cardinals on Sunday.

Hudson has spent the entirety of the campaign with Triple-A Memphis. He's hit just .223/.293/.411 across 60 games, but will get the chance to close the season in the major leagues. He's unlikely to get much playing time, however, buried on the depth chart behind Yadier Molina, Matt Wieters and Andrew Knizner.

