Hudson inked a minor-league contract with St. Louis on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Hudson made his major-league debut in 2018, playing in eight games for the Angels after spending a majority of the campaign at the Triple-A level. In just 12 plate appearances with Los Angeles, he went 2-for-12 with a double and one RBI. The 27-year-old will serve as additional catching depth in the Cardinals' system heading into next season.

