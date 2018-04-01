Mieses was traded to the Cardinals on Sunday in exchange for minor league outfielder Breyvic Valera, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Mieses struggled after his promotion to Double-A ball in 2017, slashing .160/.246/.347 through 90 games. He did post a 1.118 OPS at the Advanced-A level in the same year, so perhaps a fresh start in a new farm system will help him right the ship.