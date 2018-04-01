Cardinals' Johan Mieses: Dealt to St. Louis
Mieses was traded to the Cardinals on Sunday in exchange for minor league outfielder Breyvic Valera, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Mieses struggled after his promotion to Double-A ball in 2017, slashing .160/.246/.347 through 90 games. He did post a 1.118 OPS at the Advanced-A level in the same year, so perhaps a fresh start in a new farm system will help him right the ship.
