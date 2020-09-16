Oviedo (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of his start during Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Brewers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Oviedo hasn't been very dominant during his first four major-league starts as he's allowed at least two runs in each of his outings. The right-hander came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but he continually tested negative while he was sidelined. He'll return to the mound for the second game of Wednesday's nightcap and should be available going forward.