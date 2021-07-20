The Cardinals recalled Oviedo from Triple-A Memphis ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday versus the Cubs.
St. Louis will plug Oviedo back into the rotation for his 12th start of the season, despite his less-than-stellar results to close the first half. Over his final four starts prior to being demoted to Triple-A, Oviedo posted a 6.11 ERA and 1.92 WHIP in 17.2 innings. With three other rotation members in Jack Flaherty (oblique), Miles Mikolas (forearm) and Carlos Martinez (thumb) residing on the 60-day injured list, the Cardinals are short on quality alternatives, so Oviedo will be given another chance to try and right the ship.