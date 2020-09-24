Oviedo was recalled by the Cardinals on Thursday.
Oviedo was called up by the Cardinals as they prepare to play five games in four days to end the regular season. He's worked solely as a starter in his first five major-league outings, but he should come out of the bullpen to finish the regular season since the Cardinals have confirmed their starters for the rest of the regular season. The right-hander carries a 5.47 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 24.2 innings this year.
More News
-
Cardinals' Johan Oviedo: Possibility for Tuesday?•
-
Cardinals' Johan Oviedo: Sent down Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Johan Oviedo: Struggles in nightcap•
-
Cardinals' Johan Oviedo: Activated ahead of start•
-
Cardinals' Johan Oviedo: Getting closer to return•
-
Cardinals' Johan Oviedo: Still on right track with testing•