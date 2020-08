Oviedo had his contract selected by the Cardinals and will start Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cubs.

The 22-year-old will likely pitch as long as possible with the Cardinals playing their third doubleheader in the past five days. Oviedo spent most of the 2019 campaign at Double-A Springfield and had a 5.65 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 128:64 K:BB over 113 innings.