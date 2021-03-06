Oviedo, under consideration for the No. 5 spot in the starting rotation, looked impressive over two innings against the Astros in a "B" game Friday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Oviedo, along with the likes of Alex Reyes, Carlos Martinez and John Gant, is being stretched out this spring as manager Mike Shildt evaluates all of them for a potential back-end rotation spot. The 23-year-old had a relatively rough big-league initiation in 2020, pitching to an 0-3 record, 5.47 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 24.2 innings (five starts), but he opened his career with a pair of promising five-inning, two-run outings and has Shildt's confidence. "He's a guy that clearly helped us last year and has the tools to help us again this year," Shildt said. "Good start to camp in a live setting."