Oviedo was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.
Oviedo was quite poor in his latest outing, lasting just two innings in his start Friday against the Padres while giving up three runs, walking five batters and hitting another. He now owns a 5.74 ERA through three starts and one relief appearance. Junior Fernandez was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Cardinals' Johan Oviedo: Walks five in two innings•
-
Cardinals' Johan Oviedo: In line to start Friday•
-
Cardinals' Johan Oviedo: Promoted to big club•
-
Cardinals' Johan Oviedo: Sent down by Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Johan Oviedo: Gives up four runs in Game 2•
-
Cardinals' Johan Oviedo: Tuesday's game postponed•