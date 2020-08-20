Oviedo allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings in the second game of the Cardinals's doubleheader against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Oviedo made his major-league debut and provided valuable innings to the Cardinals. He limited the Cubs to only one extra-base hit and induced 16 called strikes to go along with 10 swinging strikes in 89 total pitches. Oviedo won't stick as a permanent member of the Cardinals' rotation, but he may called upon in similar circumstances given the number of doubleheaders on the team's schedule.