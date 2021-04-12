Oviedo held the Brewers scoreless over 4.2 innings of relief in the Cardinals' 9-3 loss Sunday. He worked around two hits and two walks and struck out four over the 65-pitch appearance.

The outcome was already decided when Oviedo entered the contest midway through the second inning, as starter Daniel Ponce de Leon had already put St. Louis in a 7-0 hole. Oviedo at least did his part to make the final score more respectable, and he may have put himself ahead of Ponce de Leon in the rotation pecking order after Sunday's performance. The 23-year-old may have to wait a bit before getting a look in the rotation, however; the Cardinals won't require a fifth starter until April 20, and Kwang Hyun Kim (back) appears on track to return from the injured list before then.