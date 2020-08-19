Oviedo is expected to be called up to start the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The transaction isn't expected to be made official until after the conclusion of the first game. Oviedo is at least a moderately interesting prospect, with good stuff held back by poor command, but it's tough to project him for immediate success. He's yet to pitch above Double-A and struggled to a 5.65 ERA in 23 starts at that level for Springfield last season, with a 12.4 percent walk rate offsetting his 24.9 percent strikeout rate.