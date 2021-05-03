Oviedo is expected to be called up to start Tuesday against the Mets, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Oviedo hasn't been in the minor for the required 10 days, so someone will have to be place on the injured list if he's to return Tuesday. He's made one start and one relief appearance this season, posting an 11:4 K:BB over 9.2 innings while allowing three earned runs.