Oviedo allowed three runs on three hits and one walk over 4.2 innings during Wednesday's loss at Cincinnati. He had five strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

Oviedo gave up only one run through four-plus frames, but a two-run homer from Tucker Barnhart and a hit by pitch spelled an end to his outing during the fifth inning. The 22-year-old has a 4.30 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB through 14 innings, and he lines up to pitch Monday against the Cubs.