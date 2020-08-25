Oviedo is slated to start the second game of the Cardinals' doubleheader Thursday against the Pirates, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Oviedo will earn another turn start after he impressed in his big-league debut Aug. 19 against the Cubs, striking out four and allowing two runs over five innings to take a no-decision. Though Oviedo doesn't have a permanent spot in St. Louis' rotation, the team's spate of cancellations earlier in August will leave the Cardinals with few off days and several doubleheaders over the rest of the season. With that in mind, Oviedo could continue to make at least semi-regular starts so long as he continues to perform capably.