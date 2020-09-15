Oviedo (illness) threw a socially-distanced flat-ground bullpen session Sunday and could potentially start the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday against the Brewers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Oviedo was placed on the list due to having come in contact with an infected individual, but he's repeatedly tested negative over a five-day period and has already been quarantined. With the right-hander seemingly healthy, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak noted Monday that Oviedo could be cleared to return and pitch Game 2 of Wednesday's twin bill if he has one more negative COVID test on Tuesday.