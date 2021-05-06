Oviedo (0-1) was tagged with the loss in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets after allowing four runs on five hits while fanning two across four innings.

Oviedo gave up two long balls -- a two-run shot to Tomas Nido in the second inning and a solo shot to Jonathan Villar in the fourth -- and that was enough to record his first loss of the campaign. Oviedo has only made three appearances this season but has given up at least three runs in each of his last two outings. The sample size is small, but Oviedo has a 4.61 ERA after allowing seven runs across his 13.2 innings in 2021.