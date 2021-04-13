The Cardinals optioned Oviedo to their alternate training site following Monday's 5-2 loss to the Nationals.

After tossing 4.2 innings (65 pitches) in long relief in Sunday's loss to the Brewers, Oviedo wasn't available for the series opener versus Washington, and he likely wouldn't have been ready to pitch for at least another day or two. As such, St. Louis has opted to swap Oviedo out for a freshman relief arm in Kodi Whitley, who was recalled from the alternate site in a corresponding move. Oviedo should be back up with the big club later this season when the Cardinals require a spot starter or a long man out of the bullpen.