Oviedo gave up four earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five in 4.1 innings Friday against the Cubs. He did not factor in the decision.

He has now failed to log more than 4.1 innings in five straight outings, which makes it difficult to deploy him in most fantasy formats. Oviedo is only in the rotation because four of the Cardinals' top starters are on the injured list. He could get another start in the middle of next week, either at home for the Marlins or in Atlanta.