Oviedo (0-1) took the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, giving up three runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Making his first appearance of the season in the big leagues, Oviedo tossed 103 pitches (67 strikes) but allowed a steady stream of baserunners, as Chicago had runners in scoring position in every inning. The right-hander may have pitched well enough to stick around for another turn through the rotation, but Steven Matz (shoulder) isn't far from rejoining the roster.