Oviedo (0-3) allowed six runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out one across 3.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Tigers.

Oviedo worked through three fairly routine scoreless innings but was hit hard in the fourth frame. In that disastrous final inning, he walked two, threw a wild pitch, made a throwing error and finally surrendered a three-run home run. Ironically, his fielding mishap aided his final line by making the majority of the damage against him uncharged runs. Though he delivered seven scoreless innings in his previous outing, Oviedo still has a 4.62 ERA with only a 30:21 K:BB across 39 frames on the campaign.