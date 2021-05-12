The Cardinals list Oviedo as their probable starter for Friday's game against the Padres.

Unless he's needed in relief for the final two games of St. Louis' ongoing series with the Brewers, Oviedo will slot into the rotation this weekend as a replacement for Carlos Martinez (ankle), who was moved to the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Oviedo performed respectably in his three outings (two starts) with St. Louis earlier this season, but he was battered in his most recent appearance at Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, surrendering five earned runs over 2.2 innings.