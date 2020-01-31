Play

Oviedo was invited to the Cardinals' big-league camp Friday.

Oviedo is an interesting prospect, but he'll likely need some more work in the minors before he's seriously pushing for a big-league roster spot. He recorded an unimpressive 5.65 ERA in 23 starts for Double-A Springfield last season, as his 24.9 percent strikeout rate wasn't enough to offset his poor 12.5 percent walk rate.

