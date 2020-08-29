Manager Mike Shildt said Saturday that Oviedo will join the Cardinals' starting rotation in the near future, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Daniel Ponce de Leon was optioned to the Cardinals' alternate training site Saturday, so Oviedo will claim his spot in the rotation for now. Oviedo has made two starts for the Cardinals to begin the season, and he allowed four runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five over 10 innings. He should take the mound on the road Wednesday against the Reds.