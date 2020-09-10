Oviedo was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Thursday.
The team didn't specify the reason for Oviedo landing on an unspecified injured list, but the team needed to clear a 40-man roster spot with the move, so it is either the COVID-19 IL or the 45-day IL, and there is no known injury. The Cardinals have a doubleheader seemingly every other day down the stretch, so they could use Oviedo back as soon as possible. He may not have the virus, but could have been exposed, so if he can get multiple negative tests, he could be back in short order.