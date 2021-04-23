Oviedo is expected to be recalled from the Cardinals' alternate site to make a spot start next week, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The Cardinals already have a full five-man rotation, with John Gant filling in as the fifth starter for the injured Miles Mikolas (shoulder). However, with Friday marking the beginning of a stretch of 17 games in 17 days, manager Mike Shildt is eager to work a sixth starter in the mix to give some extra rest to the other rotation members. Oviedo appears to have emerged as the most likely starter to join the big club after he dazzled in his lone outing with the Cardinals back on April 11, when he struck out four over 4.2 innings of long relief in a loss to Milwaukee. With St. Louis already setting its rotation for the next five games, Oviedo tentatively lines up to make a spot start next Wednesday against the Phillies in St. Louis.