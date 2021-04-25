Cardinals manager Mike Shildt all but confirmed that Oviedo will start Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "I don't think it's a state secret," Shildt said.

Shildt previously hinted that the Cardinals would move from a five-man to a six-man rotation while the team faces a stretch of 17 games in 17 days. Oviedo previously cemented himself as the next man up for the rotation after he impressed in a long-relief appearance against the Brewers on April 11, when he struck out four over 4.2 scoreless innings. He's spent the past couple weeks getting stretched out at the Cardinals' alternate training site, so he shouldn't face any major restrictions with his pitch count when he makes his first start of 2021 on Wednesday.