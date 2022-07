Oviedo (hand) struck out two and worked around two hits over 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen Sunday in the Cardinals' 4-3 win over the Phillies.

Oviedo had been pulled from his previous relief appearance July 4 against Atlanta after he was struck on his pitching hand by a comebacker, but a few days of rest was all he needed to heal up. With Sunday's scoreless outing, the 24-year-old lowered his ERA to 3.10 over 20.1 innings at the big-league level this season.