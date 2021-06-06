Oviedo allowed two runs on three hits and two walks across four innings during Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Reds. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Oviedo was called upon to start Saturday's game with Jack Flaherty landing on the injured list with an oblique injury earlier in the week. The right-hander was pulled after just 65 pitches, likely due to him not being fully stretched out. A solo home run by Jonathan India in the third and an RBI single by Tucker Barnhart in the fourth wound up biting the 23-year-old, but the Cardinals were able to land him a no-decision by tying the game at 2-2 after he exited. St. Louis has off days Monday and Thursday, so it's unclear if Oviedo will get a start during the next turn through the rotation.