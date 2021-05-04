The Cardinals recalled Oviedo from their alternate training site Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Reliever Jordan Hicks (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list to create an opening on the active roster for Oviedo, who is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Mets. The Cardinals are in the midst of a stretch of 17 games in 17 days, so manager Mike Schildt has temporarily elected to expand the rotation to six men. St. Louis will get a much-needed off day May 10, so Oviedo may only get one start before heading to Triple-A Memphis.
