Oviedo (0-4) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Pirates after allowing five runs on six hits and four walks across four innings. He struck out five.

Oviedo has failed to complete five innings in all but two of his appearances this season and had another below-average outing on the mound, as he dropped a second straight decision while showing a severe lack of command. Aside from his four walks, he also tossed 39 of his 90 pitches outside of the strike zone. The right-hander owns a woeful 5.23 ERA while posting a 35:25 K:BB across 43 innings (nine starts) this season.