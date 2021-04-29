Oviedo was optioned off the Cardinals' active roster Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Oviedo was recalled to make a spot start Wednesday against the Phillies and did will enough, allowing three earned runs in five innings while striking out seven. He could return later in the season when the Cardinals need another starter, but he'll head to the minors for now, with reliever Seth Elledge taking his place on the roster.
