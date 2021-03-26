Oviedo was optioned to minor-league camp Thursday.
Oviedo made his major-league debut in 2020 as the Cardinals faced a multitude of double headers that stretched their starting rotation thin. However, he made only one appearance in Grapefruit League action and will likely to continue to stretch out at the alternate site to begin the season.
