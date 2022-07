Oviedo (2-1) allowed a run on two hits and a walk with a strikeout in 1.1 innings, earning the win Tuesday over the Dodgers.

Oviedo followed opener Jordan Hicks in this contest. Through five innings in July, Oviedo has yielded two runs, six hits and a walk with six strikeouts. The right-hander owns a 3.32 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB in 21.2 innings overall, though he's likely to remain in a multi-inning relief role. He's yet to record a save or a hold in 11 appearances.