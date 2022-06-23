Oviedo (1-1) struck out three over 2.1 perfect innings to earn the win in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the Brewers.

Oviedo relieved starter Adam Wainwright with two outs and two runners in scoring position in the fifth inning. He escaped that jam with a groundout, then continued to pitch well in the sixth and seventh while the Cardinals pulled ahead. Oviedo has now gone 6.1 innings without allowing a run while working in a multi-inning relief role. The 24-year-old right-hander has a 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB across 15 innings in six outings (one start). He'll likely continue to mop up innings when the Cardinals' starters have short outings.