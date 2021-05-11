The Cardinals recalled Oviedo from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.
St. Louis summoned Oviedo from the minors as a replacement for Carlos Martinez (ankle), who was moved to the 10-day injured list. Martinez had been in line to make a start this weekend in San Diego, so Oviedo could be plugged into the rotation in the short term if he isn't needed out of the bullpen for the Cardinals' upcoming three-game series with the Brewers. Oviedo has previously made three appearances (two starts) for St. Louis this season, posting a 4.61 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB in 13.2 innings.
