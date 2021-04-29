Oviedo allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings Wednesday against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Oviedo surrendered a two-run homer to Brad Miller in the fifth inning, which soured what was an otherwise solid outing. He generated an impressive 17 swinging strikes to back up his seven punchouts. It's unclear what the team has planned for Oviedo both in the short and long-term this season, though it would likely have to stick with a six-man rotation for him to remain a starter immediately.