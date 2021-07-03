Oviedo didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 9-3 extra-inning win over the Rockies, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out two.

The Cards did most of their scoring in the ninth and 10th innings, denying Oviedo his first career big-league win despite a solid effort at Coors Field. The right-hander has two quality starts, both of which have come in his last four trips to the mound, and he'll carry a 5.14 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 37:26 K:BB through 49 innings into his next outing.