Oviedo was recalled from the Cardinals' alternate training site prior to his start Wednesday against the Phillies.

The 23-year-old righty logged a 5.47 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 24.2 innings across five MLB starts last season. He has not allowed a run in 4.2 innings (one appearance) this season. The 6-foot-5 hurler throws four pitches, leaning on his 95-97 mph fastball roughly 50 percent of the time.