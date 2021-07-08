Oviedo (0-5) allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three over four innings in a loss to the Giants on Wednesday.

Oviedo struggled with his command again Wednesday. He managed to toss just 41 of his 80 pitches for strikes and walked four batters for the second time in his last three starts. He started off his day with two straight walks and eventually loaded the bases before hitting Jason Vosler with a pitch to bring in the first run for the Giants. A pair of doubles would score another run the following inning but he was able to turn in two scoreless frames thereafter despite walking two more batters in the fourth. The 23-year-old has reached five innings just three times in 11 starts this season, making it pretty difficult for him to ever pick up a win. He'll head into the All-Star break with a 5.09 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 40:30 K:BB over 53 innings.