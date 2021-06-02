Oviedo was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old will rejoin the Cardinals ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Dodgers with Jack Flaherty (oblique) landing on the injured list. Flaherty isn't expected to return anytime soon, and Oviedo could be in the mix to fill the open rotation spot.
