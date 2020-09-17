Oviedo was optioned to the alternate training site Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Oviedo covered 5.1 innings and gave up six runs (five earned) to take the loss in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Brewers, and he'll head to the alternate site with the Cardinals scheduled for another twin bill Friday. The 22-year-old has a 5.47 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB over 24.2 innings, and he could rejoin the team next week to pitch in the doubleheader Sept. 25.
