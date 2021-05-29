Oviedo was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.
Oviedo started Friday's game in Arizona and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and six walks while striking out three in 4.1 innings. He'll remain with the taxi squad, so he could be available if injuries occur in the Cardinals' pitching staff. Right-hander Junior Fernandez was recalled in a corresponding move.
