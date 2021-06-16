Oviedo struck out four and allowed six hits in seven shutout innings, not factoring into the decision of Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Marlins.

Wednesday was by far the righty's best start of the season to date. Not only did Oviedo yield fewer than two runs for the first time since his April 11 season debut, he also recorded more than 15 outs for the first time in 2021. The 23-year-old was incredibly efficient as well, walking nobody and requiring just 87 pitches to get through the seven frames. Oviedo is expected to make his next start Tuesday against the Tigers.